Featured

I Don’t Believe in Zoning, Says Senator Bulkachuwa

Eric 2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

The Senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa, has said that he doesn’t believe in zoning political positions among the regions of the country, adding rather that leadership should be based on competence and ability.

Bulkachuwa was speaking while responding to questions on a live television programme, Politics Today.

“I don’t believe in zoning. The Presidency of the country should be for anyone who is interested, has the competence and is capable of mustering the number. Zoning makes makes mockery of democracy,” he said.

The 81 years old All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, who about a year ago survived recalling by his district for abandoning his zone and failing to keep in touch with his constituents, insisted that zoning should not be contemplated as the race to 2023 elections gather momentum.

The Senator was responding to a question on which region he thinks should produce the next president.

Eric

Related Articles

Buhari Empowers Abba Kyari as Link Between Him and Ministers (See Full Speech)

August 20, 2019

14 Soldiers Killed in Boko Haram Ambush Buried in Kaduna

January 12, 2019

American Firm Acquires Nigerian Tech Company, Paystack, for $200m

October 16, 2020

IG’s ‘Transmission’ Video: Journalist Goes into Hiding

May 19, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: