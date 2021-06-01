Featured

NECO Registrar Was Not Killed, Died After a Brief Illness in Abuja – Police

Eric 1 day ago
0 116 Less than a minute

The Niger State Police Command has described as untrue claims that the Registrar of the National Examination Council, Prof. Godswill Onion was assassinated by unknown gunmen in Minna.

The organization said his family had formally announced that he passed on after a brief illness at the National Hospital in Abuja.

The Spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, made the clarification in a statement with Ref. No: AZ:5250/NGS/PPRO/VOL.20/117  on Tuesday.

He said, “The attention of Niger State Police Command has been drawn to a publication circulating in some section of social media and national dailies that NECO Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma was murdered by unknown gunmen in Minna. This story is totally false, untrue and a pure piece of fake news.

“It is important to state categorically that on 31st May, 2021 the family of the Registrar/CEO National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof Godswill Obioma formally announced that he passed to eternal glory after a brief illness at National Hospital Abuja.

Eric

Related Articles

Just In: Nigeria Records 239 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 4,151

May 9, 2020

Flood Sweeps 11-Year-Old Boy, Rescuer to Death in Lagos

October 12, 2019

Ogun Gov’ship Poll: Akinlade Stretches Luck to Supreme Court

November 25, 2019

Magu: Court Bars EFCC from Arresting Ozekhome

March 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: