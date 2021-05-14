‘This World is Not Fair’ – Dele Momodu Laments As the World Ignores Nigeria in Crisis

By Eric Elezuo

Celebrated journalist and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu has lamented the manner with the world, especially the press, has abandoned the ongoing crisis in Nigeria, and instead focused on Israeli/Palestine crisis, which recently took a different turn.

Momodu took to his verified twitter account to voice his views about how biggest news channels all over world are giving little or no attention to the spate of killings in Nigeria but has focused all efforts to broadcasting the faceoff between Israel and Hamas fighters.

Frowning at the situation, Momodu said the international community has “studiously ignored Nigeria where hundreds have died this year alone…”

He concluded by adding that “we are on our own…”

Momodu’s full message reads:

“This world is not fair…The biggest news channels are all hooked on the news from Israeli/Hamas faceoff while they’ve studiously ignored Nigeria where hundreds have died this year alone…Indeed, we are on our own…”

Nigeria has been ravaged by attacks from Boko Haram and its allies, Bandits, Fulani Herdsmen, Bandits and recently, Unknown Gunmen.

However, dozens have been reportedly killed in airstrikes and rocket barrages, just as violent protests have erupted in mixed Jewish-Arab towns as Palestinian fighters engage Isreali forces.

Reports also say that American President, Joe Biden, who spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel “for a while” on Wednesday amid escalating fighting, asserted his “unwavering support” for Israel’s “right to defend itself.”

