Sultan Orders Continuation of Fast As Moon Yet to Be Sighted

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) says fasting in the month of Ramadan will continue on Wednesday.

The national moonsighting committee of NSCIA announced this in a tweet on Tuesday.

In a statement, Sambo Walli Junaidu, wazirin Sokoto and chairman of advisory committee on religious affairs for sultanate council of Sokoto, said there was no positive sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting Committees across the Country confirming the sighting of the New Moon of Shawwal 1442AH, on Tuesday, 11th May, 2021 which was the 29th day of Ramadan 1442AH. Therefore, Wednesday, 12, May, 2021 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1442AH,” the statement reads.

“His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has accepted the report and accordingly declared Thursday, 13th May, 2021 as the first day of Shawwal 1442AH. (Day of Eid-El-Fitr).

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings. The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the Country, he also wishes all Muslims a happy Eid-El-Fitr. May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds, amin.”

This development comes after Haramain Sharifain, an Islamic agency in Saudi Arabia, declared that fasting in the month of Ramadan will last for 30 days.

Since April 13, Muslims across world have abstained from eating, drinking, and any form of sexual relationship from dawn till dusk.

This is as a result of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan — one of the five pillars of Islam.

Ramadan can run for either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of a new crescent moon.

Meanwhile, the federal government had announced Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays.

This implies that Nigerians will have only one day to celebrate eid-al-fitr as againt the traditional two days.

TheCable

