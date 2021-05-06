Featured

Buhari Sacks NPA Boss, Hadiza Usman, Appoints Koko As Replacement

Eric 15 hours ago
0 923 Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari had suspended Hadiza Bala Usman as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, sources told Peoples Gazette.

Ms Usman was replaced by Mohammed Koko, the director of finance.

Ms Usman told The Gazette that she was aware of her suspension from office, but has yet to receive any formal communication to that effect from the Ministry of Transport.

A spokesperson for the ministry did not immediately return a request seeking comments.

Ms Usman was appointed as NPA chief in 2016 and has repeatedly propagated her reform policies that sought to redirect the organisation, which is one of the top revenue-generating entities of the Nigerian government.

Peoples Gazzete

Eric

Related Articles

It’s Over for Old People, Cabals, Mafias Running Nigeria Down – Sowore

April 4, 2018

Only God Can Police Nigeria Comment by Buhari Draws Heavy Criticisms

December 23, 2020

Jega Canvasses Need for Competent, Not Strong Leader

August 28, 2018

International Space Station: A Wonderland In Space

June 8, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: