You Are the Best Part of My Life, Adekunle Gold Tells Simi on Birthday

Singer, Adekunle Gold, has to his instagram handle to celebrate his beautiful wife, Sim, as she turns 33 today, calling her the best part of his life.

To the best part of my life, the thought of growing old with you makes me the happiest man. My life is better because of you and I am grateful for everyday, every milestone and moments with you. Happy Birthday to the Most Beautiful Woman. I love you Magic. 💙,” he wrote.

The couple who got married in 2019 after much speculations, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020.

