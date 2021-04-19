News

Odumakin’s Fighting Spirit for the Masses will Not Be Forgotten in a Hurry – Secondus

By Eric Elezuo

The National Chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has paid a condolence visit to the home of the Odumakins to condole with Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin over the death of frontline human rights activist, Yinka Odumakin.

Expressing his heartfelt grief, Secondus noted that Yinka’s efforts will not be forgotten in a hurry.

“Your fighting spirit for the masses will not be forgotten in a hurry,” he noted.

He mourned the fact that Nigeria has lost a credible voice, and expressed the hope that the young generation will grow up to know and identify the name Yinka Odumakin.

“We are left to carry the banner of truth as propagated by our late brother,” he said.

In his entourage were the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, and the National Treasurer, Hon Aribisala Adewale.

