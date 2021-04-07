Just In: Osinbajo Decorates New Police Boss

The Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN has decorated the new acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, with his new rank in the State House, Abuja.

This followed the approval of Baba’s appointment as acting IGP by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

The Acting IGP replaced Mr. Mohammed Adamu whose tenure expired February 1, 2021, but President Buhari extended his tenure for three months.

Until his appointment, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba was a Deputy Inspector-General, DIG of Police and will be in acting capacity pending his confirmation by the senate.

Present at the decoration ceremony taking place at Vice President Conference Hall are: the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, former IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, and his colleague in the office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande.

Also present were the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr Temitope Fashedemi.

