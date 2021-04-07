Fayemi, Hamzat, Gbenga Daniel, Obasa, Momodu Others Storm Omole Estate for Yinka Odumakin

By Eric Elezuo

The Omole Estate home of late human rights activist, Yinka Odumakin, was a beehive of activities on Tuesday as prominent Nigerians visited to express their condolences on the death of the activist, and solidarity with his wife, Joe Okei-Odumakin and the human rights world.

Among those whose presence were felt were Governor Kayode Fayemi, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Chief Dele Momodu, Senator Tokunboh Afikuyomi, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, Saheed Saito among others.

In his condolence message, the former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel said that the Yoruba nation has lost one of its most valuable lions, describing him as intelligent, suave bold, consistent and constant.

On his own part, the Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, who signed the condolence register in conjunction with his wife, was rhetorical in his condolence, asking ‘Oh death, where’s thy sting?”

Noting that Yinka will be greatly missed, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, said the deceased was a true Nigerian, patriotic and genuine.

Celebrated journalist, Dele Momodu, recounted how shock he was at the news of his death, going down memory lane to bring to the fore how they related at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

He noted that the title of Senior Advocate of the Masses conferred on late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, was initiated and carried out by Yinka and himself, saying that Yinka was fit to be an accomplished historian.

“Our bond was natural. The story would be told elsewhere,” Momodu noted in his condolence message.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, just like the deputy Governor used the opportunity to advise the Nigerian people to continue to be wary of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, saying that nobody should drop his guard as the disease is real and deadly.

Yinka Odumakin died on the night of Good Friday, April 2, 2021 after a brief illness. He was 55 years.

