Girls’ Club: Sexual Purity Can Rewrite Your Life Story For Good

By Evangelist Temilolu Okeowo

Dear Ma,

I am a 24-year-old, in a relationship with a committed born-again Christian and we stand for sexual purity. The only sexual experience I ever had was when I was sexually-abused as a child due to my mother’s negligence. I gave my life to Christ in 2013 and I’m glad God has helped me this far. My mother packed out of the house because my father molested my sister. God made a way for me and sent me help to school at Lead City University. If not for Christ in me and the path of purity I chose to follow despite hardship, I wonder what would have happened to me. I have faced shame, rejection and no fatherly love but Christ came through! Now is God not wonderful for ensuring I stumbled on someone like you who knows exactly what my spirit needs without knowing I exist and one who can see me through this phase of my life? You can’t imagine how many souls you deliver from destruction daily. Please don’t stop writing. I love you ma!

*My Sweetest Sweet,*

I’m so glad to hear what I would consider a testimony of God’s love for you and the conscious effort you’re making to live a chaste life. Believe me, you have won 80% of your life’s battles including the ones coming in future.

When I tell you girls to preserve your virginity till marriage or become a secondary virgin and live a holy life, it is not because I want you to please your future husband. It is because I want you to retain your virtues and the supernal power of God in you which can work wonders in your life!

Imagine if you had been engaging in sexual intercourse hinging on the fact that you were molested as a child, believe me, your life would have been badly derailed. You certainly would be on the wrong path and who knows, that could make you end up with a man just like your father some day! Now check out your situation- you have a fiancé who is willing not to touch you till your wedding night. Just like you opined, isn’t God wonderful? You attracted who you are and what you carry!

If I were you, after my exams and while awaiting my results, I would embark on a mission to save girls from destruction and expose them to what you are enjoying by preaching sexual purity. You could start with the girls in your church or neighbourhood, gather as many phone numbers as possible, put them in a WhatsApp group- no stories, just send them daily nuggets on sexual purity and come and see the wonderful wonder God will turn you to before the end of this year! You will say I said so! “Those who are wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who lead many to righteousness, like the stars for ever and ever.” Daniel 12:3

For everyone reading and in compliance with God- MAY GOD INCREASE YOUR GREATNESS AND OVER-SATISFY YOU in Jesus name!!!

FINAL WORD

Chastity does not belong to the past. It saves you a lot of trouble, preserves your beautiful destiny and stands you out from the crowd. You are better off not engaging in pre-marital and extra-marital sex. Stay chaste!

