Bawa’s EFCC Gives Bank Workers Till June 1 to Declare Assets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has ordered bank employees to declare their assets in accordance with the bank employees declaration of assets act.

The act requires every bank employee to make a full disclosure of all assets within 14 days of assuming duty with a bank.

The anti-graft agency has also set a June 1 deadline for workers to comply with the directive.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, EFCC chairman, disclosed this on Tuesday, while speaking with journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said they discussed the efforts of the commission towards eradication of financial crimes in the country.

Bawa explained that the move is aimed at checking the role of banks in keeping funds acquired illegitimately.

“Let me just put this, we understood that at the tail end of every financial crime is for the criminal to have access to the funds that he or she has illegitimately gotten and we’re worried about the roles of financial institutions,” he said.

“And we have discussed, but we hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided for by the law, in accordance with the Bank Employees Declaration of Assets Act.

“And that the EFCC, come the 1st of June 2021, will be demanding for these asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line that we have drawn from the 1st of June is really complied with by bankers in particular.”

The EFCC boss lamented that the agency has arrested about 300 cyber criminals across the country between February and March.

“As a young man, I am appealing to all young Nigerians to desist from these cybercrime activities. It is bringing bad image to our country, it is giving bad name to our country, it is also chasing away a lot of foreign investment that we need,” Bawa said.

“And I call on all parents, guardians, and, of course, elders in the community, in the society to talk to these young people to desist from these crimes.

“These are crimes that they commit online. And of course, there is nothing like patting your back to say go and sin no more. Our laws does not provide for that. It is a crime and as we say in EFCC, EFCC will get you anywhere, anytime.”

TheCable

