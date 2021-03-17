Odumosu to Adopt Abandoned, Rescued Day Old Baby

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued one abandoned day old boy on Monday 15th March, 2021 at about 1030pm.

The baby was found at Oladejo Street, Oko Oba Lagos on Monday at 1020pm, according to a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The kind hearted fellow, who found the baby, promptly informed the police operatives attached to Abattoir Division of the command who quickly mobilised to the scene and picked up the baby for necessary medical attention and safety.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu on Tuesday received the baby in his ikeja office and ordered the Gender Unit of the command to hand over the baby to the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development of Lagos State. The unit has taken custody of the rescued baby.

Odumosu however, expressed his intention to discuss with the Minsitry of Youth and Social Development on processes of adopting the handsome looking boy as soon as possible.

The police boss also urged women, especially young ladies, to desist from this callous act which must be unequivocally condemned by all and sundry in the state and Nigeria at large.

