Glo-Sponsored CNN African Voices Features Netflix’s The Polygamist Stars

Leading stars of Netflix’s acclaimed telenovela, The Polygamist, Gugu Gumede and S’Dumo Mtshali, step into the international spotlight this week as guests on Cable News Network International’s African Voices, proudly sponsored by digital telecommunications company, Globacom.

The 22-episode drama chronicles the turbulent consequences of a husband’s infidelity, as his indiscretions unwittingly draw his family into the intricate realities of polygamy. Rich in emotional complexity, the series unfolds a compelling tapestry of betrayal, deception and intrigue, illustrating how trust, once fractured, can unravel the harmony of what was once a seemingly idyllic marriage.

Filmed in Johannesburg, the 30-minute programme sees CNN anchor Larry Madowo engage the on-screen couple in an insightful conversation about their individual journeys in the entertainment industry. The actors reflect on the rewards and demands of fame, the persistent challenge of typecasting, and their advocacy for stronger protection and improved welfare for actors across the industry.

Gugu Gumede, who portrays Joyce Gomora in The Polygamist, is a 34-year-old South African actress and graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles. Beyond her role in the Netflix production, she has appeared as Mandisa in Generations, one of South Africa’s most successful television series, and as Mamlambo, the prophetess in Uzalo, the country’s most-watched television programme.

Her co-star, 43-year-old S’Dumo Mtshali, who plays Jonasi Gomora, first came to national prominence after winning the SABC1 reality competition Class Act in 2010. In the same year, he secured his first leading role in the SABC1 drama series Intersexions. Since then, he has built an impressive screen portfolio, featuring in productions including Inside Story (2011), Avenged (2013), Back of the Moon, iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (2023), The 4 of Us (2025), among several others.

This special double-feature edition of African Voices will premiere on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. on DSTV Channel 401. It will be repeated the same day at 11:00 a.m.; on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; on Monday at 3:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.; and on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Further repeat broadcasts will continue the following week on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.; on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; and on Monday at 3:00 a.m.