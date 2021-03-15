Okonjo-Iweala, Buhari Meet in Aso Rock

The Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-IwealaBuhari has arrive the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for a meeting with President Mohammadu Buhari.

This is the first official visit Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who is on a five-day workshop visit to the country is paying to the President since her confirmation on March 1, 2021.

She arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 2:45 pm and was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo as well as the Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum.

Also on the delegation are some officials of the World Trade Organisation.

The WTO DG, Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who had served as the Minister of Finance and Supervising Minister of the Economy was received by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

