The Year AI Became Human: Six Global Trends Reshaping Humanity in 2026 

…And What Every Nigerian Business Leader Must Do Right Now

By Folu Adebayo

“In eighteen months, the best AI systems went from answering 8.8% of the world’s hardest expert questions to answering more than 50%. That is not incremental progress. That is a civilisational shift. And the question it demands of every Nigerian business leader is simple: are you ready?”

Let me begin with a number that stopped me in my tracks when I first encountered it. The Stanford University Human-Centred AI Index the world’s most authoritative annual report on artificial intelligence published its 2026 findings in June. Among the most striking data points: AI systems were tested against what researchers called “Humanity’s Last Exam,” a benchmark of the hardest questions that world-leading experts in every field could devise. In early 2025, the best AI model on the planet answered 8.8% of those questions correctly. By April 2026, the best models were topping 50%.

A six-fold improvement in expert-level reasoning. In eighteen months.

I have spent over twenty years as a Technologist inside financial services and insurance institutions across the United Kingdom and internationally. I have watched many technology waves arrive. I have never seen anything move at this speed. And the question I want to put to every business leader, entrepreneur and executive reading this column today is not philosophical. It is practical. What are you doing about it?

Trend One: AI Has Become a Partner, Not a Tool

Microsoft’s chief AI officer stated it plainly this year: “The future isn’t about replacing humans. It’s about amplifying them.” After several years of AI being something you used occasionally, 2026 is the year it has become something you work alongside daily. AI agents are now functioning as digital coworkers handling data analysis, content generation, research and coordination while human beings steer strategy, creativity and relationships.

For Nigerian entrepreneurs and business owners, this matters enormously. The competitive disadvantage of operating with limited resources relative to larger Western or Asian competitors is being fundamentally disrupted. A Lagos-based founder with the right AI toolkit can now do what previously required a team of twenty. A Abuja-based financial services firm with three people and strong AI infrastructure can compete with institutions that employ hundreds. The levelling effect of AI on the global business landscape is real and Nigeria, with its extraordinary pool of young, educated, technology-literate talent, is positioned to benefit disproportionately from it.

Trend Two: The One-Person Unicorn Is Real

One of 2026’s most significant concepts is what researchers are calling the “one-person unicorn” an individual who, armed with the right AI tools, can create enterprise-level value that previously required an entire organisation. Several people run several businesses alongside their full-time jobs these days. A decade ago, this was impossible. Today, with AI as an infrastructure layer, this is the new normal for ambitious professionals.

Nigerian professionals many of whom already combine employment, entrepreneurship and family responsibilities with extraordinary efficiency are culturally and practically well-positioned for this model. The constraint was always resources. AI is removing that constraint.

“The competitive disadvantage of limited resources is being fundamentally disrupted. A Lagos-based founder with the right AI toolkit can now do what previously required a team of twenty.”

Trend Three: The Trust Deficit Nobody Is Fixing

Here is the uncomfortable truth that sits beneath all the excitement: most people in the world are more concerned than excited about AI. Eighty percent of global survey respondents worry about AI being used for cyber attacks. Seventy-eight percent fear AI-enabled identity theft. In the United States, local governments are beginning to ban new AI data centre development. Globally, resentment toward AI is not diminishing as capability improves, in many cases it is growing.

For Nigeria, this trust question is particularly acute. When AI systems make decisions about credit access, insurance eligibility, or employment and those systems are trained predominantly on data from Western contexts, the risk of systematic bias against African users is not hypothetical. It is documented. Nigerian financial institutions deploying AI in lending decisions, fraud detection or customer service have a responsibility to ask hard questions about their models’ training data, their outputs and their accountability structures.

Trend Four: Robots Are Entering The Workplace Right Now

Humanoid robots have entered the physical workplace in 2026. Not as a projection. Not as a pilot programme. As an operational reality in logistics, manufacturing and research facilities globally. IBM researchers describe the emergence of “multimodal digital workers” AI systems that can perceive and act across language, vision and physical action simultaneously.

For Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, its growing logistics industry and its expanding service economy, the implications are significant. The jobs that AI and robotics will displace are not the ones people assume. Middle-skill, repetitive cognitive tasks document processing, basic customer service, data entry, standard financial analysis are far more vulnerable than either manual labour or high-level strategy. Nigerian organisations need to begin reskilling programmes now, not when the disruption arrives.

What Nigerian Business Leaders Must Do

The strategic imperative for Nigerian organisations in the second half of 2026 is clear. Here is what I recommend:

Audit your AI exposure. Every Nigerian bank, insurer, fintech and technology company needs to map every AI system currently in use and assess whether its outputs are explainable, accountable and free from systematic bias. Invest in AI literacy across all levels. The AI skills gap is not a technology problem. It is a human development problem. The organisations that survive the next five years will be the ones that have equipped every level of their workforce to work alongside AI effectively. Build governance before the regulator forces it. Nigeria’s digital economy legislation is coming. The CBN sandbox requirements are tightening. The organisations that build AI governance frameworks now will face far less disruption when formal requirements arrive and will be far more credible to international investors and partners in the meantime. Stop waiting for a perfect strategy. The organisations winning with AI in 2026 are the ones that started imperfectly and iterated. Waiting for full clarity before acting is a strategy for being left behind.

Nigeria’s Moment

Nigeria has something that no amount of AI investment can manufacture: a young, ambitious, entrepreneurially minded population that has been navigating resource constraints and systemic challenges with extraordinary creativity for generations. Those are precisely the attributes that thrive in the AI era.

The risk is not that Nigeria will be left behind by AI. The risk is that Nigeria adopts AI faster than it governs it and pays the price in eroded trust, regulatory crisis and missed opportunity for the kind of responsible AI leadership that would define the country’s digital reputation for a generation.

2026 is the year AI became human. The question for every Nigerian business leader reading this is not whether to engage with that reality.

It is how quickly and how wisely.

Folu is a Tech Leader and AI Governance Director with over 20 years of experience across financial services, insurance and enterprise technology in the UK and internationally. She is the founder of AIExpertsPro and neurohelp.ai, and the founder of TADE Autism Centre and the ATSI charity.