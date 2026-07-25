Adding Value: Every Drop Counts by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

The sayings that success is a result of every little thing we do every day and that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a little step are no jokes. They are facts because the journey of greatness begins with one good step in the right direction.

In the journey of life, one must be intentional in how they live their lives. Attention must be paid to what they eat, what they say, how they dress and communicate among others. In doing this they have to pay close attention to every single step or action they take because in the grand scheme of things, they’ll ultimately play a role in the big picture.

The principle of every drop matter is powerful. This principle is applicable to family, academic, sports and entertainment, spiritual, financial, health and even personal lives especially as it relates to personal development.

Anybody that wants to succeed in life must be intentional in applying the principle of every drop. Let’s explain how this principle works in our daily and professional lives.

Family

Family is the most important element in any society. To have a beautiful family, parents must be intentional in how they live their lives and how they train their children. Little acts like showing random and intentional love which entails sacrifice, kindness, empathy, tolerance, patience, forgiveness and understanding are critical. It’s important to state that when children learn love in the family, they tend to show love in society, but when they learn about hatred in the family, they tend to exhibit chaos in society.

So, every single action of parents speaks volumes. Children learn faster from actions than words. Isn’t it true that action speaks louder than voice? So, if a man or woman wants to imbibe a particular training, culture, or lifestyle to the kids, it’s imperative they must be intentional about their life and what information and exposure they bring to their children.

Academy

The principle of every drop also plays a crucial factor in the life of a progressive student who’s interested in succeeding in school. This principle of every drop works for students who are intentional in reading every day, attending classes, doing assignments, networking with the right people and organizations. All these will play a huge role in making the student succeed academically because they are gradually laying the stones of success.

Sports and entertainment

There’s no successful athlete or entertainer that didn’t take time to build his craft. These sets of people spend time training themselves every day. According to Usain Bolt, “I train for four years to run 9 seconds”. Let’s take a minute to digest that statement. Work is indeed behind the scenes. Most people don’t see the work that is done every day, all they see is the result. The joggings, exercise, food, doctors’ appointments, etc., just to mention a little, are some of the things behind the scenes they engage in to be successful. That’s the principle of every drop. The same principle is applicable to entertainers. They make mistakes, they invest their time and resources in learning the craft. A great man once stated that someone needs to practice a skill for 10,000 hours to become an expert in it. This statement is so profound that I concur because as a successful writer and author of three trailblazers’ books, I have developed some level of mastery in writing while still leaving room for improvement.

Spiritual

The spiritual life of anyone is the most important part of any living creature. This is simply because the spiritual controls the physical. Any Christian who is intentional in living a life that’s pleasing to God must practice the principle of little drops, and that entails, avoiding ungodly acts like engaging in sexual immorality with the opposite or same sex, stealing, going to clubs, drinking to stupor, killing, stealing, etc., and replacing them love, kindness, charity, forgiveness, patience, empathy, etc. All these are acts of little drops to live upright.

Financial

To be successful in life, one needs to save no matter how small, and this saving entails discipline. Financial advisors have advised progressive minds to save at least 1/10th of their income. By the time one saves, one will understand the meaning of saving money and money will save you.

Health

Apart from one’s spiritual life, our health is the most important part of our life. It’s instructive to note that if you lose your money, you can get it back, if you lose your time, you can even buy it back all things all things being equal especially if you have money, if you lose your friends, you can get them back, but if you lose your health, it might take divine intervention to get them back. To have good health, it’s imperative for one to drink at least two little of water every day, exercise, sleep at least 8 hours and eat healthy amongst taking other hygienic measures like eating fruit and visiting your doctor.

Personal Development

This is another important aspect of a progressive mind. The hallmark of this principle can be seen in personal development because it shows how intentional one is elevating one’s life. As a small business owner, author, creative writer and human capacity development expert, I can’t emphasize the importance of personal development. My ability to publish three trailblazers’ books, publish creative articles consistently for the last eight years was not because I was smart or intelligent, no, it was simply because I was determined to do it. That’s personal development.

It’s one thing for people to inspire you from outside, but it’s another thing for the inspiration to come from inside. As a matter of fact, internal inspiration is the highest form of inspiration because if the whole is telling you can do something and you know you can’t do it, you’ll fail if you attempt to do it, but if the whole is telling you cannot do it, and you know you can do it, you’ll succeed because the Book of life states in 1 John 4:4 states, he that is in you is greater and stronger than he that is in the world.

Question: Do you want to succeed in life? If yes, pay attention to the principle of little things.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design, Unleash Your Destiny and The Six Pillars of Succes . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com