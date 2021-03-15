Just In: Again, Bandits Attack School in Kaduna, Abduct Pupils

Gunmen believed to be bandits have attacked another school in the Rema area of Kaduna State, north-west Nigeria.

During the attack, an unconfirmed number of pupils and teachers are feared to have been abducted.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

He noted that the primary school attacked by the bandits is located in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

According to the commissioner, the state government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped.

He noted that more details of the abduction would be provided soon.

Channels TV

Like this: Like Loading...