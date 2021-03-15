News

Just In: Again, Bandits Attack School in Kaduna, Abduct Pupils

Eric 5 hours ago
0 8 Less than a minute

Gunmen believed to be bandits have attacked another school in the Rema area of Kaduna State, north-west Nigeria.

During the attack, an unconfirmed number of pupils and teachers are feared to have been abducted.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

He noted that the primary school attacked by the bandits is located in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

According to the commissioner, the state government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped.

He noted that more details of the abduction would be provided soon.

Channels TV

Eric

Related Articles

Those calling me ‘Baba Go Slow’ will be shocked in my second term, says Buhari

May 28, 2019

NIN: Communications Ministry Gets More Digital Identification Unit

January 30, 2021

Untold Story of How Chevy View Estate Wallows in Govt Neglect + Residents Spend Millions to Provide Amenities, Cry Out for Help

May 29, 2018

Police Release Premium Times Reporter, Samuel Ogundipe

August 17, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: