Friday Sermon: Creation Revisited 3

By Babatunde Jose

The creation of plants in their many diverse forms is apparent in the intricate design of plant systems. Evolution claims that plants descended from algae as they colonized the empty landmass. But this has not been sufficiently substantiated. The Bible however describes the creation of different kinds of plants in Genesis 1.

The presence of “living fossils” makes it clear that evolution is a plastic theory. The creation of plants in their many diverse forms is apparent in the intricate design of plant systems and the symbiotic relationships that could not have evolved in a gradual process.

While plants do have many adaptations that allow them to be successful on land, these features could not have developed through evolution. The many features that allow plants to thrive in diverse environments were programmed into the different plant when they were created by God.

In evolutionary biology, adaptations are often acquired by modifying existing structures to accomplish new tasks. In the case of algae turning into plants, the pre-existing structures are mostly absent. Few algae have differentiated tissues that could be adapted to a new use. To get around this, evolutionists suggest that fungi invaded the land with the plants to help in absorbing nutrients from the soil. There is much evidence of plants and fungi living in symbiotic relationships today, but nothing to suggest that they evolved to help one another.

Another problem facing the evolutionary story is the presence of fossil plants that have not changed in hundreds of millions of years. The species Ginkgo biloba is known from fossils that are supposed to be 200 million years old. Another “living fossil,” the Wollemi pine, was recently discovered in Australia. The oldest fossils of this plant date to over 90 million years.

Despite the story provided for the evolution of plants from algae, the appearance of new information, the symbiotic relationships required, and the sequence of fossils point to a Creator. There is no reconciliation between the two models—plants were created by the Creator, not by chance and time.

If plants evolved from algae, how did the algae transform into the over 300,000 species of catalogued plants. Of these, more than 260,000 are seed plants. The evolutionary sequence of plants is not displayed in the fossil record even though the story is told in textbooks.

In a recent text on plants, not a single fossil series is provided to support the phylogenetic trees that explain the evolutionary history of plants. The grand claims are laced with words like “probably,” “apparently,” and “presumably.” No doubt, there are elements of deceit in evolution.

The major groups of plants appear suddenly and fully formed—the transitional species are not present in the fossil record. To explain the amazing complexity of the “most evolved” plants, those with flowers (angiosperms), evolutionary forces have modified leaves into petals, sepals, anthers, ovaries, and other flower structures over vast ages. This claim is made even though there is no fossil evidence for the changes that occurred and flowering plants appear fully developed in the fossil record. All this evidence points back to the creation model.

Dr. Eldred Corner of Cambridge University is forced to admit the all-too-clear fact of creation: . ..I still think that, to the unprejudiced, the fossil record of plants is in favor of special creation. ………. Can you imagine how a mango, a date palm, and Dogonyaro have come from the same ancestry, and have we any evidence for this assumption? The evolutionist must be prepared with an answer, but I think that most would break down before an inquisition. See Quran 6: 101-102.

Since grass is not supposed to have evolved until after the dinosaurs became extinct, why is grass found in dinosaur dung? Why has pollen been found in rocks classified as Precambrian (long before even the earliest plants are supposed to have been present on the earth)?

Evolution: The Fossils Still Say No! by Duane Gish; also, Not by Chance by Lee Spetner.

In the Qur’an (55: 10-13), God speaks to those who claim that these beautiful things are the work of blind, unconscious processes. See (Quran 55:10-13) and (Quran 56: 63-65)

The tiny seed we hold in our hands contain sixty times more information than the complete Encyclopedia Britannica. When sown, the information in the tiny seed will turn the seed into either a pine tree, sunflower or an oak tree, depending on the seed of which plant it is. And from every seed emerges a plant different in taste, smell, color, size and medicinal or food value. Praise God. To imagine or contemplate that these creations of nature are the result of chance will be most contemptuous of the awesome powers of the living God. See (Quran 15: 19)

Israeli biophysicist Lee M. Spetner writes: Plants do not proliferate in a field to the point where they become crowded. They do not engage in a “struggle for existence” where natural selection would preserve the strong and destroy the weak. Plants tend to control their populations by sensing the density of the planting. When the growth is dense, plants produce less seeds; when growth is thin, they produce more seeds. This is not chance happening but intelligent design.

See Quran 15: 20; Quran 50: 7-8; Quran 78: 14-16; Quran 6: 59.

Evolutionists have a serious problem, when it comes to the sudden appearance and diversity of plants, as seen in fossil records. Accordingly, Charles Darwin admitted when he said:’ Nothing is more extraordinary in the history of the Vegetable Kingdom, as it seems to me, than the apparently very sudden or abrupt development of the higher plants. But the Qur’an answers him in chapter 27: 60.

For millions of years, the countless, varied plants on the Earth have known what they must do and when they must do it, thanks to a program stored in their seeds; and they remember this program and carry it out without error. An Almond tree never grows from a cherry pit, nor does a strawberry ever come from the seed from a lemon tree. The idea that this system have been functioning perfectly for millions of years due to the success of chance occurrences is a fantasy that all sensible people will find ridiculous.

And in the earth, there are tracts (diverse through) neighboring, and gardens of vines and fields sown with corn, and palm trees–growing out of single roots or otherwise: Watered with the same water, yet some of them We make more excellent that others to eat. Behold, verily in these things there are Signs for those who understand! (Quran 13: 4)

As Niles Eldredge, a well-known paleontologist and curator of the American Museum of Natural History, writes: Indeed, the only competing explanation for the order we all see in the biological world is the notion of Special Creation. See Quran 55: 10; Quran 6: 99; Quran 35: 27. The work of God, like they say is incomprehensible.

