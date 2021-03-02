Gen Nura Assumes Command of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Urges Troops To Maintain War Mood

The new Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) Brigadier General Adamu Nura has taken over the mantle of leadership and charged troops to maintain war mood inline with the COAS Vision which is to have “a Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment”. He made the statement today 2 March 2021 during the Handing and Taking Over Ceremony at the Sector Headquarters in Damaturu the Yobe State capital.

The new commander in his address disclosed to the troops that the threats confronting the Sector are constantly changing, unstructured and could be felt in the land, air and cyber domain. He also stressed on the need for the Sector to be repositioned to contribute land component competencies both as a single service, Joint, Inter-Agency as well as Multi National Force to confront all national and international threats.

General Nura also reiterated his readiness to key into the Chief of Army Staff Maj Gen Ibrahim Attahiru’s Command Philosophy which is to provide effective strategic and operational leadership to all NA formations, departments, Institutions and establishments as well as other specialized units in both single service, joint and inter agency operating environments. He observed that these are in order to innovatively overcome all national security challenges as ordered by the C in C and inline with the Nigerian constitution. He thereafter wished the out gone Sector Commander well in his future endeavors.

In his farewell address, the out gone Commander Sector 2 OPLD Maj Gen Olufemi Oluyede mni thanked all officers and soldiers for supporting his tenure that led to operational achievements recorded since assumption of office. He charged officers of the Sector to extend that same hand of comradeship and support to the new commander. It is worthy of note to mention that the senior officer was posted to Nigerian Army Resource Centre as a Senior Research Fellow.

