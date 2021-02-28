We Are Yet to Secure Release of Abducted Zamfara Schoolgirls – Police

By Eric Elezuo

The Zamfara State Police Command has debunked the news making the rounds that the abducted students of Government Girls Science Secondary school Jangebe, has been released.

In a statement signed by Command’s PPRO, SP Mohammed Shehu ANIPR,on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, the Command said that though the girls have not been recovered, efforts are ongoing to secure their release.

The statement also called on members of the public to contact the Command with relevant information that could help to rescue the girls if any.

The statement in details:

The attention of Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to the news currently trending on some online media platforms that the abducted students of Government Girls Science Secondary school Jangebe in Talata Mafara LGA have been released.

From the records available to the Police Command, the abducted students have not been released. However, the Command in Collaboration with other security agencies and the state government are intensifying efforts that will lead to the safe rescue of the students.

The Command urges members of the public to discontenance the story and further appealed to any person or group with any credible information about the abducted students to contact the following senior officers of the Command on their phone numbers so that together we can successfully rescue the students.

Commander 42 PMF Gusau 08034537596

Commander 78 PMF Maradun 08035318484

Commander Puff Adder Zamfara 08023161417

Commander CTU Base 18 Gusau 08037502638

O/C Intelligence, Gusau 08036525452

PPRO Zamfara 08091914752

Members of the Press are enjoined to verify any information that comes their way before going to the public.

