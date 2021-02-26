I Wrestled with the Demons, Now I’ve Given My Life to Christ – Metuh

In a brief speech, former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Olisa Metuh, has said that he has given his life to Christ, and to the service of God for the rest of his life, following his survival after his months of incarceration by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former National Publicity Secretary spoke when some PDP faithful received him at the party secretariat in Awka on Wednesday.

He said:

“Since I returned from EFCC custody, I have given my life to Christ

“I have been to the lowest, deepest end of the valley. I have wrestled with the demons.

“I wrestled with the devils. The Almighty God has saved me. For that, I commit the rest of my life to the service of God and the people.

“It is not easy. It is just like being in your house and an armed robber comes to your house, takes away all your earnings, beats you up, violates your wife, deals with your children and you can’t do anything because he has the gun.

“When we have power, we should know how to use it because there is God in heaven. At the end of the day, all of us will die.”

