Nigeria Moving Towards Disintegration, Abdulsalami Warns

A former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has warned that the country may disintegrate if Nigerians do not remain calm and united in the face of recent challenges.

While expressing dismay over the recent attacks in parts of the country, Abdulsalami called on governors to take full responsibility for managing the divergent voices and frustration in their states that could fuel disunity, anarchy and disintegration.

“As if the continued insurgency in the country, the kidnapping and armed robbery is not cup full, the recent happenings in some part of the country of ethnic attacks are unfortunate and adding to the problems,” he stated.

Abdulsalami, who is the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, told journalists on Tuesday at his Minna home that there was the need for all Nigerians to come together to overcome the current challenges being faced.

He said, “In the last two weeks or so, tension has been growing in the country and embers of disunity, anarchy and disintegration are spreading fast; and if care is not taken, this might lead us to a point of no return.

“We at the National Peace Committee wish to add our voice to the voices of millions of Nigerians calling for calm in these difficult times.

“These times demand that we all join hands to resolve our challenges so as to keep our country united. We do not have the luxury of trading blames.

“Thousands of our people are homeless and refugees across the length and breadth of their own country.

“We know the difficulties that our farmers have faced in the last few years and that harvesting will be a serious challenge this year. Therefore, let us all rally together in these hard times, make the required sacrifices and remain vigilant by standing by one another.”

Abdulsalami also appealed to governors of the various states to sheathe their swords, adding, “They should tone down their rhetoric and take full responsibility for managing the divergent voices and frustration within their states.

“It is true that we are all in a state of fear and collective anxiety. However, the last thing we need is for the enemy to sense a lack of unity on our part or a break in our ranks.”

He urged the new service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police to rise up to the urgent demands of the moment, saying, “You need to rally your troops and design the best strategy for ending this tragic war that has continued to consume and destroy the foundation of our dear country.”

“We hope that based on their field experience in this war, they can draw up a well coordinated programme to ensure that all our resources are deployed to achieve the much needed victory in this avoidable war.”

The Punch

