Only ‘Minimum Force’ Was Used on #OccupyLekki Protesters – Minister

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, on Tuesday, said ‘minimum force’ was used on #OccupyLekki protesters last Saturday.

He spoke while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme monitored by The PUNCH.

He also said the policemen deployed in the toll gate were well-kitted and maintained professionalism in restraining the protesters.

Dingyadi said, “This is the kind of things that we want to take place in any situation that we find ourselves. Like what you saw in Lekki, this is how it is supposed to be, they were fully equipped, well-uniformed and they were ready for the #EndSARS protesters. That was why we were able to contain the situation.”

Popular comedian Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, and 39 other #OccupyLekki protesters were arrested and stripped naked last Saturday for protesting at the Lekki toll gate where they kicked against the reopening of the toll gate and demanded that justice be served to the victims of the October 20 2020 #EndSARS protest allegedly shot by soldiers at the toll plaza.

Many civil rights organisations including Amnesty International and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project have condemned the inhumane act levelled against the protesters, who were later arraigned before a mobile court and released on bail.

In viral video clips, Mr Macaroni and the other protesters were cramped in a commercial bus while police officers beat them. The video also showed the hands of some protesters handcuffed behind them.

The video sparked outrage on social media and the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, who “condemned” the molestation of the protesters, also ordered a “probe” of the trending video showing the arrested protesters being subjected to dehumanising conditions.

