Crisis: Makinde, Northern Govs Visit Shasha Market

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and some northern governors are currently at the Shasha Market to assess the destruction at the scene of the clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities.

The governors are Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Kano State Governor, Abdulahi Ganduje; Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle and Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sanni.

They came into Ibadan on Monday night to visit the area where violence raged last Friday leading to destruction of lives and property.

Makinde, who had expressed shock at the level of destruction during his earlier visit to the market on Sunday, said those who suffered losses would be compensated.

Makinde and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is also the chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum, visited the place on Sunday and sued for peace.

The Punch

