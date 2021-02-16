Headline

Ex-Ogun Gov, Gbenga Daniel Joins APC

Otunba Gbenga Daniel

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has joined the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Gbenga was a front row member of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, having led the campaign team of defeated presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku.

Daniel is expected to pick up the membership card of APC before the registration of new members closes today.

A source close to the former Ogun State governor said he will meet with the chairman of the caretaker committee of the APC and governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni on Wednesday.

Expected to be part of the meeting are governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.

