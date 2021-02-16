Saraki, Other PDP Stalwarts Pay Jonathan a Visit in Abuja

By Eric Elezuo

The immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has led a high powered Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to meet with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja residence.

The visit, according to source is geared towards closing ranks, settling rifts and bringing about consolidation ahead as intrigues relating to the 2023 general elections unfold.

The Boss has been informed that discussions at the meeting were aimed at uniting members, who are at loggerheads with either the executives or with one another. The intention also is not beyond ungrading the dwindling profile of the main opposition party and also improve the party’s approval ratings ahead of the next general election even as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has initiated a revalidation and registration exercise.

Those who formed the committee include Bukola Saraki, former governors of Gombe, Katsina and Cross River states; Ibrahim Dankwambo, Ibrahim Shema and Liyel Imoke respectively.

Others are ex- Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; and former House of Representatives leader, Mulikat Adeola-Akande.

Like this: Like Loading...