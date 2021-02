Lateef Jakande, First Civilian Governor Of Lagos Dies At 91

Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, the first civilian Governor of Lagos State has passed on at the age of 91.

We gathered that the much-loved politician and respected journalist who was admired for his people-centred policies died in the early hours of today, Thursday, February 11, 2020.

We gathered that family members are already gathering at his Ilupeju home and receiving sympathisers.

