Jakande:” His Death, A Collosal Loss”- Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reacted to the death of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first civilian Governor of the state.

According to Mr Governor ” With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come.

His death is a collosal loss and he will be missed.

On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Baba Jakande.

May Allah grant him Aljanat Firdaus, Aamin.

Like this: Like Loading...