Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande Dies at 91

Former Lagos State Governor, Lateef Jakande, has reportedly passed on at the ripe age of 91.

The elder stateman, who is also the first executive governor of Lagos was said to have breathed his last on Thursday morning (today).

The deceased became governor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983. He later became Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime (1993–98).

The deceased contested to be governor of Lagos under the platform of the Unity Party of Nigeria in 1979 and defeated his opponents, Adeniran Ogunsanya of NPP and Adeniji Adele of National Party of Nigeria to become the governor.

As a journalist, Jakande began a career in journalism first with the Daily Service In 1949 and then in 1953 joining the Nigerian Tribune. In 1956 he was appointed editor-in-chief of the Tribune by the owner Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

