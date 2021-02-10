Femi Fani-kayode Denies Joining APC

Former Aviation Minister and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Femi Fani-kayode, has denied defecting to the All Progressives Congress following the news making the rounds to that effect.

Fani-kayode declared categorically that ‘I have not left PDP’.

The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, had in an interactive session with Journalists, said that Fani-Kayode had joined the APC in good faith.

Fani-Kayode had three days ago visited and had a meeting with Bello and the National Chairman of the APC, Governor Mai Buni of Yobe state.

