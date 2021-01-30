” You can Succeed In Business, If You Uphold Ethics And Integrity”-Soji Apampa

In today’s world where survival at all means is the name of the game, an expert in Ethics has affirmed the fact that succeeding in personal and business life in Nigeria when upholding ethics and integrity is possible.

Speaking at the Rotary International District 9110 Ethics in Business and Profession Seminar 2021 titled: Can you win in business if you uphold ethics and integrity?” Mr Soji Apampa, CEO, Convention on Business Integrity, stated that though it could be difficult due to barriers that may be institutional, behavioural and situational, societies can win in the area of ethics if sufficient numbers do the right thing.

Noting that to achieve this, companies and individuals should ensure that there is a clearly defined operational framework that represents the current way, profits must not come through any form of exploitation of others, while government can provide a stimulus for change in this direction.

Adding that there was need for agreement over standard operating procedures, effective grievance handling and a push by government and civil society for a nation to get to a level where ethics will win, Mr Apampa affirmed that ethical standards are not absolute nor universal because people are more likely to set standards in relation to their limitations and constraints in order to achieve results.

He however reminded his audience at the hybrid event held at the Rotary Centre, GRA, Ikeja Lagos and Zoom that ethical leadership is an important ingredient not only for business and professional growth but for long-term sustainability.

Earlier, the Governor, Rotary District 9110, Rtn Bola Oyebade in his opening remarks had stated that ethics in business and profession is very essential in Nigeria of today.

At the event compered by Assistant Governor, Kola Ojelabi and Past President Michael Effiong, District Governor Oyebade thanked the guest speaker and Seminar Committee noting that the District will continue to pursue such topics like this in the quest for a better society.

In his speech, Chairman, Ethics in Business and Profession Committee, Past President Ehi Braimah stated that one of Rotary’s cardinal principles is to uphold high ethical standards in both personal and business life.

Stating that January recognized globally as Rotary’s Vocational Service Month was specifically chosen for the programme to ramp up the message that ethics was as important to Rotary as its core values of service, fellowship, leadership, diversity and integrity.

Like this: Like Loading...