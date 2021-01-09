Sanwo-Olu to Announce Wahab Elias As LASU’s Acting VC

Barring any last-minute changes, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will announce the appointment of a professor of Sociology at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Wahab Elias, as the institution’s acting vice-chancellor.

Mr Elias, who is the incumbent deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academics, would take over from the outgoing 8th substantive vice-chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, whose tenure ends on Monday, January 11.

The announcement is expected to be made today (Friday) by the chief press secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile.

When contacted, Mr Akosile asked to be given time to speak on the matter.

Confirming the new development to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone, a reliable source who was part of the decision, said Mr Elias will occupy the position for a period of 45 days during which a new selection process for a substantive vice-chancellor will be conducted.

Sanwo-Olu’s decision is as a result of the controversies that have continued to trail the selection process for the university’s 9th substantive vice-chancellor.

This newspaper has extensively reported the controversies surrounding the selection process and how the dilemma faced by the governor was heightened by the pressure from interested parties including traditional rulers and political bigwigs across the state.

Though the institution’s governing council had shortlisted five applicants out of which three were nominated for eventual possible appointment of one by the governor, stakeholders had kicked against the process.

The governor is thus believed to have nullified the nomination of the professors – Olumuyiwa Odusanya, Sena Bakre and Kabir Akinyemi – who were shortlisted for the position.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanwo-Olu has also reportedly refused to dissolve the joint council and senate committee of the university that conducted the nullified selection process. He is expected to, however, order a fresh process with a new advertisement to be made in the national dailies.

According to the source, the entire process is expected to be completed within the next 45 days and the acting vice-chancellor should not exceed the 45 days in office.

Mr Elias who hails from Ikorodu, Lagos East Senatorial District, is a professor of Sociology with specialisation in Demography of Agein.

He also obtained a degree in Law in 2007 from Lagos State University and presented his inaugural lecture in 2017, ranking the third alumnus of the university to present his inaugural lecture.

Premium Times

