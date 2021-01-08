MFM’s Olukoya Releases 34 Deep, Inspiring Prophesies for 2021

By Eric Elezuo

With the turbulence that the year 2020 ended up becoming, the people of the world look forward to a 2021 of restoration. More like a year of recovering from the devouring cankerworm and locust and caterpillar that rendered 2020 a misfit and pitiable.

With these notions, a lot of Christians trooped to their various worship centres as the turn of the year drew nigh on December 31. Many believed that affliction will not arise the second time, and it was when the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), the General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, released 34 deep and inspiring prophecies to guide the year 2021.

Tagging 2021 the ‘Year of Restoration and Revival’, Olukoya prevailed on Nigerians to pray because 2021 would be a year of the valley. The Man of God called for acidic prayers to get desirable results.

He further informed, prior to unleashing the 34 prophesies, that there are three keys available to tackling the year of the valley. They are: Presence of God, Aggressive Holiness, and Aggressive Prayers.

The respected man of prayers went ahead to release the prophecies as follows:

1. 2021 is a year where serious prayers are needed to confront the fruit of this pandemic. The pandemic is yielding terrible fruits.

2. Is a year of aggressive engagement of the enemies in violent warfare.

3. A year of terrible temptations.

4. A year of deep distresses that only the balm of Gilead can solve.

5. Is going to be a year of strange rebellion and conspiracy.

6. A year where John 10:10 will play out aggressively.

7. Unless we pray very well, there will be breakdown of structures and protest.

8. A year of wilderness wandering and vagabond. Many will wake up and discover they’ve destroyed their lives.

9. It will be a year of multiple-magnified multiple problems.

10. Anyone who has come from polygamous family should pray very well in 2021 because the effect of that polygamous will be hugely dramatised.

11. Is a year of programmed controversies.

12. A year will need pray against the rage of waters.

13. A year will should pray against strange environmental disasters.

14. A year of very strange confrontations.

15. It will be a year of strategically inspired battles and wars. The beautiful thing is that, all these things can be arrested on the altar of prayer.

16. The Almighty God Himself wants this year to be a year of emotional and mental refreshments for those who key into it.

17. The hissings and bitings of envious children of God shall backfire.

18. Is a year you must seek for divine encounter. You must allow the words of Job 42:5 to manifest in your life.

19. Is a year of cleansing of our household from idols and abomination. Carryout a spiritual sanitisation of your house.

20. A year will need to raise altars and call on the name of the Lord frequently.

21. Is a year where if you do your restitution, it will yield dividends. If you’ve restitution to make, kindly do so quickly.

22. As people are getting closer to God and praying, it will be a year of multiple appearances.

23. It’s going to be a year where sacrifices and obedience will be tested, that is, whether you’re sacrificing to the things of God or not.

24. A year where investing your skills and creativity will yield multiple dividends to you.

25. Is a year of the 7 Ds: Desire, Determination, Discipline, Discipleship, Discernment, Deliverance, and Dominion.

26. It will be a year of chastising the sons and humbling of the proud.

27. Is a year to avoid these seven assassins: Selfishness, Pride, Parental disobedience, Lack of holiness, Unforgiveness, Stubbornness, and Prayerlessness.

28. It will be a year of mighty miracles for many.

29. It’s a year you must deploy your gifts to serve the Lord.

30. For young men and women, it’s a year of divine mandate to raise prophets among the youths.

31. It’s also a year where the Lord will be raising young Esthers both in the public sphere and church of God so as to leave a landmark.

32. It will be year of dominion over our troubles.

33. Is a year of Goshen where the Lord will put difference between those serving Him and those who are not serving Him. Also, is a year of going back to Bethel to seek the face of God.

34. Is a year we must pray seriously that God will invade our nation.

Daddy Olukoya is the Founder of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFMM) with headquarters at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The church, which took after its Founder in philanthropic activities, has lifted not a few individuals to discover their God-given talents and calling. The Ministry has been in the forefront of lifting Nigerians through sports, academics and other sundry endeavours.

The church is the proud owner of the prestigious MFM FC, a Nigerian Professional Premier League, which at a time won the league and represented Nigeria on the international scene. It also tutors young women in its basketball ream and wrestling club among other sundry accomplishments. It would not be forgotten however, that the church runs the wave making Mountain Top University (MTU).

Dr. Olukoya is a gift to this generation, and he constantly and humbly gives God the glory for everything.

Like this: Like Loading...