UNIBEN, UNILORIN, BUK Announce Dates of Resumption

The senate of the University of Ilorin has approved January 11 for the resumption of academic activities in the university.

The varsity’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, in a statement on Monday, said the decision was taken at the 285th emergency meeting of the senate held virtually via Zoom on Thursday.

“Following the suspension of the nine-month industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the senate of the University of Ilorin has approved the resumption of academic activities for the Rain Semester from Monday, January 11, 2021.

“Lectures will, however, be through an online platform in line with the directive of the National Universities Commission. The Senate also approved the reappointment of Prof. Sylvia Malomo as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), and Prof. Mikhail Buhari as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Technology and Innovation),” the statement partly read.

In a related development, the management of the University of Benin has announced that the institution would resume on January 30.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire, said the decision was made at the end of the meeting of the university’s senate on Monday.

The statement read; “The semester is expected to run until April 1, 2021, while the second semester is billed to commence on April 5, 2021.

“For the 2020/2021 amended calendar, new students are to undergo online clearance between April 5 and 30, 2021. Their orientation will start on May 3, 2021.

“All returning students are required to fill an online questionnaire and submit the print-out to the Dean of Students’ Affairs before resumption and adhere strictly to the non-medical protocols of COVID-19.

“The students are also advised to have an android/smartphone or device as e-learning has become inevitable, while they are expected to comply with acceptable dress codes as determined by the University in line with societal norms and values. Returning students with any ailment are to ensure that they are properly treated before resumption.”

Also, the Senate of Bayero University Kano, on Monday approved the cancellation of 2019-2020 sessions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

This was part of the decision adopted at the senate in a meeting presided by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sagir Abbas, on Monday. The University Registrar, Fatima Mohammed, in a statement said the new academic session would now begin on January 18, 2021, while the second semester would commence on May 3, 2021.

The Punch

