Spend a Night at Koshobe or Kware Without Security, Win $20k, Reno Omokri Challenges Buhari’s Aide

By Eric Elezuo

Former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and self acclaimed Buhari’s tormentor, Mr. Reno Omokri, has thrown a challenge at President Muhammadu’s Buhari’s media aide, Shehu Garba with a $20, 000 booty attached.

Following the assertion of Shehu Garba that Buhari has made Nigeria safe, Omokri has decided to ask the presidential spokesman to prove his belief by spending a night at Kware, a town in Sokoto State or Koshobe, a village in Borno State, without security and win $20,000.

Garba has been known to defend Buhari’s security network as being perfect. He was reported as saying that only 10 schoolboys were kidnapped when a total of 344 boys were whisked away. He has since apologised.

Omokri, who doubles as a public analyst, used his Twitter handle to throw the challenge, saying that once the challenge is accepted, the money will be handed over to celebrated journalist, Dele Momodu for onward transmission if he successfully undertake the task. He added that the task will be verified by an independent journalist.

He tweeted:

“Garba Shehu said General @MBuhari has made Nigeria safer. I vow to pay @GarShehu $20000 if he will spend a night without security in Koshobe, or Kware, verified by an independent journalist. I will give the funds to @DeleMomodu when Garba accepts to go Retweet so Garba sees this”

Recall that on November 28, tens of rice farmers were massacred while working in their farms in Koshobe.

Insecurity in Nigeria has reached an all time high in recent times.

Mr. Shehu was yet to accept or reject the challenge as at the time of going to press.

Like this: Like Loading...