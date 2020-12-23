Featured

FG Declares Dec 25, 28, Jan 1 Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday 25 and Monday 28 December 2020 as well as Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Celebrations respectively.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib M.L Belgore who disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja added that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations. Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love. “We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth,” he said.

The minister noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable Government accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investments as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

He advised Nigerians and Christians in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.

