Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey Unfollows President Trump, Others

In this July 17, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Twitter’s chief executive, Jack Dorsey, has stopped following Donald Trump’s personal account with a few weeks left before the inauguration of President-elect, Joe Biden.

The social media platform admitted it handled Trump’s account far more leniently than that of any other Twitter user, because it was in the public interest to see what the President of the United States was saying.

However, Twitter has made it clear he will be treated like any other user when he leaves the White House.

This has led to speculations Trump could be banned from the site.

Despite this, the unfollowing is not likely to be connected to any such ban.

Dorsey has also unfollowed Ivanka Trump, Joe Biden, and even Kamala Harris according to @bigtechalert, an account that tracks Silicon Valley executives.

