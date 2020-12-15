Strike Lingers As FG, ASUU Meeting Postponed Again

A meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities was cancelled by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, on Monday.

This was the second time in two weeks that the scheduled meeting was postponed by the government.

The spokesman, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, did not give reasons for the development.

It was, however, gathered that ASUU was still consulting with its organs on the latest offer by the government.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...