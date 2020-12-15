Lagos Police Opens New Special Protection Unit Building

By Michael Effiong

In a bid to promote security, safety and peace in Lagos, a new building for the use of the Special Protection Unit ( SPU -Base 2) has been commissioned by the Lagos State Police Command.

The building was constructed by angel of mercy and global philanthropist, Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi and other donors.

The event began with the rendition of the National Anthem which was led by the Police Band.

There was an opening remark by SPU Head, CP Abudullahi Bala Iga, after which AIG Ahmed Iliyasu read the speech of IGP Mohammed Adamu.

According to him ‘’ The Inspector General of Police is full of gratitude to Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi who single-handedly demolished the existing dilapidated structure here and built this edifice. It is also worthy to mention, Mr. Abayomi Awobukun, Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer Enyo Retails and others who also contributed immensely to the successful completion of this worthwhile project.”

Rev. Mother Ajayi who is the Founder, Esther Ajayi Foundation commended the work of the Nigeria Police in her speech.

In her words: “The Police is not our enemy. There is no perfect human being on earth. Nigeria Police is hardworking and should be encouraged to do more”

Lagos Police Commissioner, Mr Hakeem Odumosu also spoke and promised that officers and men will continue to do their best to protect Lagosians.

The event which was anchored by DSP Famous -Cole ended with a closing prayer by SP Alliu Yaradua.

In attendance were Brigadier Gen. M A Etsu, CP Philip Ugbadu, Ovation Magazine Publisher, Bashorun Dele Momodu, wife of the Lagos CP, Princess Folashade Odumosu , Reverend (Dr.) Ademuyiwa Ajayi, Mr Bisi Onasanya , DCA Etim Efiom, CEO Enyo Retail and Supply, Mr Abayomi Awobokun, Mr Shawn Ke amongst others.

Pix by Funmilayo Adeyemi

