Exclusive Update: Was Dapo Ojora Murdered?

More exclusive details are begining to emerge on the death of Polo buff, Dapo Ojora, the son of Corporate titan, The Otunba Adekunle Ojora.

Sources revealed to The Boss that the businessman may have been assassinated or murdered according to preliminary police findings.

The Police is also wondering who committed this dastardly act and wanted to pass it off as suicide which was the dummy sold to some sections of the media late yesterday.

We are told that the gentleman fondly called Daps was met in a pool of blood and a number of guns were found on the premises but a lot of things did not look right at the crime scene.

Our sources also revealed that the bullet shells instead of being found around the scene were found elsewhere.”Everything looked staged”, our source stated

The Boss also learnt that the sad news was broken to the Ojora family members by a house help, who had been working for the deceased for the past 16 years.

The Boss was also told that an arrest has already been made as investigation ordered by the Commissoner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu intensifies.

A confirmation of the suspicion over his passing was revealed by his family in a statement published by his only sister, HE Mrs Toyin Saraki on her official instagram page.

According to her, ” We are grateful to the Lagos State Police Command for immediately commencing investigation into the circumstances of his death-the outcome which we await”

Here is the full statement:

The Ojora Family of Lagos sadly regrets to inform of the death of our dearly beloved son, brother, uncle and father, Omo-Oba Adedapo Adelanke Abdulfatah Ojora on Friday, 11th December at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

We are grateful to the Lagos State Police Command for immediately commencing investigation into the circumstances of his death-the outcome which we await.

As we mourn our irreparable and devastating loss, we appreciate the condolence messages and prayers that we have received and seek your understanding that the family be allowed to grieve in private.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. We ask you to continue to pray for the repose of Adedapo’s soul. Amen.”

Mr Ojora was last seen in public during the funeral of Mrs Omotola Oyediran, eldest daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo in Ibadan.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Police Command has issued a statement regarding the incident:

A statement signed by SP Muyiwa Adejobi ( mnipr), the Lagos Police PRO read:

REF NO CZ: 5650/LA/PPRO/VOL.3/5

DAPO OJORA’S DEATH: POLICE COMMENCE INVESTIGATION, CAUTION AGAINST MEDIA SPECULATIONS.

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Dapo Ojora, a socialite and Polo Buff, who was alleged to have shot himself in the head on Friday, 11th December, 2020, in his Lagos residence.

The Lagos State Police Command therefore urges the general public to disregard media speculations making waves on the cause of his death until the investigation instituted by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, to unravel the cause of his death is concluded and the findings made public.

The police command condemns all sorts of speculations making round in the media. These are not only unfounded and baseless but could jeopardise police investigation on Dapo’s death.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commiserating with the family, friends and business partners of the deceased, assures that police experts in the Homicide Section of the command’s State CID will do the needful on the investigation.

