Latest: Fugitive Maina Back Home

The Nigeria Police Force has extradited Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) from Naimey, Niger Republic
He was arrested  on November 30, 2020 after being declared wanted  by a court pending criminal trial through the collaborative  efforts of operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.
The team from INTERPOL Nigeria was led by Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, CP Garba Umar having completed the  neccessary documentation requirements and extradition processes.
Maina was flown to Nigeria aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly14.17 hours Nigeria time.
Meanwhile, the IGP Mohammed Adamu while applauding the trans-national/inter-agency cooperation that led to the successful arrest and extradition of the wanted fugitive assures that the neccessary legal action will follow immediately

