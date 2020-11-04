US Election: Joe Biden in Early Lead

Democrat candidate in the 2020 United States election, Joe Biden, is currently leading the 2020 presidential race with over 220 electoral college votes.

Biden campaign said on Wednesday morning (Nigerian time) that the Democratic Party candidate will be addressing Americans shortly.

Incumbent President Donald Trump is still shy of 200 electoral college votes, despite taking key states like Ohio, Florida, and Texas.

The candidate to be declared winner must have clinched 270 electoral college votes before such a declaration can be made.

More than 110 million votes have been called so far — but experts suggest that votes could go as high as 150 million, making this the American election with the highest voter turnout since 1908.

TheCable

