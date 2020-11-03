Dele Momodu Wins Big, Bags YPYC 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award

By Eric Elezuo

The Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) has recognised celebrated journalist and philanthropist, Bashorun Dele Momodu, as an awardee as it rolls out drums to celebrate the 2020 edition of its awards ceremony.

Momodu, who is the Chairman/CEO of Ovation Media Group, made the final list of the honorary award nominees for the prestigious Young Professionals Role Model (YPRM) award as released by the organisers, and carted away the Young Professional Role Model Lifetime Achievement Award, beating the likes of the Executive Chairman, Capital, Sir (Dr.) Sam Jonah, and Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

The group acknowledged that the veteran journalist’s contribution to the upliftment of humanity, youth empowerment, and support for national development and the African continent are some of the qualities that stood him out to win the award. He is also seen as an uncommon achiever, change maker, influential and an inspiring leader.

The YPRM award is a non-competitive, honorary award given to deserving individuals and statesmen that YPYC emulate their leadership qualities and serve as role models to the budding generation.

In a statement signed by the President of YPYC, Mr. Andy Okrah, the presentation of the awards will be done during the 11th MTN Pulse Transform Summit at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 10:00am.

The statement further stated that MTN is the partner of this year’s Young Professionals Transformational Leadership Conference.

Okrah, noted that the “collaboration reflects the projection of the two corporate entities, for an all-inclusive nationwide drive to re-kindle the spirit of giving to secure the future of the youth.”

In his remarks, Mr. Noel Kojo Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer for MTN, commended the work being done by YPYC to promote professional excellence among the youth and also recognize the achievement of young professionals. He indicated that MTN has the development of the youth at heart and therefore supports and initiates programs aimed at harnessing their potentials and preparing them to excel in their fields of endeavor.

Recall that Momodu, who was born on October 1, 1960, has been in the forefront of dishing out palliatives to young Africans ever since the coronavirus pandemic erupted. Not only that, he is been involved in literarily everything that has to do with the youths of Africa. Recently, he mediated from his corner, the rift between Nigeria and Ghana as the Ghanaian authorities locked up shops belonging to Nigerian traders over payment of a $1 million fee.

Momodu did not just talk, he followed his talk with action, reaching out financially to over 111 displaced and distressed Nigerian traders in Ghana.

Born Ayòbámidélé Àbáyòmí Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu on May 16, 1960, Chief Dele Momodu as he is known in the business circle, and Bob Dee, in the social stage, is by every standard a man who is diligent in his business. And it is no wonder that he has not only stood before kings, he had and continues to dine with kings. There is practically no influential person that Dele Momodu does not know across the length and breadth of Nigeria, Africa and on the inter-continental stage. He is that large!

By every standard a rare breed, Momodu is many things in one; journalist/publisher, businessman, philanthropist, actor, politician and motivational speaker. Among all these he considers himself simply as a reporter, and even with a retinue of seasoned staff still ventures into the field to scoop exclusives. Those who have referred to him as a workaholic are not far from the truth. Even he, himself has an oft quoted line thus “those who come from poor background cannot afford to sleep too much”.

A beacon of the Momodu family, Dele, the last of three siblings, was ‘privileged’ to lose his father at the age of 13, and was therefore sentenced to the complete tutelage of his mother, and sometimes relatives. His mother became practically his mentor, teacher and soulmate until she passed away on May 18, 2007, two days after Dele’s 47th birthday. According to him, one of the many morals his mother, who he revered next to God, taught him, is never to despair even when times are tough. Even in her near poverty state, Dele maintained that ‘she didn’t give up on me.’

Better known as Bob Dee among friends and colleagues, Momodu is not a stranger to awards and honours as he has received hundreds for his work in the world of business, politics, literature, the music industry as well as the fashion industry. On July 30, 2016, Dele was awarded with an honorary doctorate degree (PhD) from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana, earning him the title “Doctor of Humane Letters”.

A fiery and fearless writer, Dele has for years been writing a weekly column, Pendulum, published every Saturday on the back page of Thisday newspaper, which he piloted as the founding editor, and TheBoss Newspaper. The articles have been compiled into two volumes of a must read books titled ‘Pendulum: The Writings of Dele Momodu’, and was launched in July 2018.

On December 19, 1992, Dele married his sweetheart, Mobolaji Abiodun Momodu, who he adores and honours. He lavishly hosted her to a 50th birthday celebration in December 2017, and they are blessed with four children: Pekan (1994), Yole (1996), Eniafe (1997) and Korewa (2004). Today, the four boys are becoming a force to reckon with in their chosen fields.

Congratulations sir!

