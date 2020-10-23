Odole Oodua, Sir Kesington Adebutu Shelves 85th Birthday Celebration

In deference to the mood of the nation and particularly,in empathy with the victims of the Youths’ protest, all activities planned for the 85th Birthday Anniversary of renowned business titan, Odole Oodua, Sir Kesington Adebutu have been shelved.

A statement signed by the Odole Oodua 85th Birthday Planning Committee reads

“We enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to bear with the nation and pray fervently for a quick return to normalcy from this trying moment.

May the Good Lord guide both our Leaders and the Led rightly.”

The respected entrepreneur will turn 85 on Saturday, October 25, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...