Headline

Princess Rosemary Dacosta-Adebutu For Burial January 29

Editor 21 hours ago
0 267 Less than a minute

 

Princess Rosemary Obiageli Dacosta-Adebutu, wife of billionaire businessman, Sir Kesington Adebutu will be buried on  Friday, January 29, 2021.
Funeral details just released by the family indicate that Princess Rosemary who is the mother of Magistrate Temitope Adebutu-Obasanjo will begin her journey home with a wake keep on Thursday, January 28, 2019.
The event due to COVID-19 restrictions has been scaled down and will be attended by only close family members and friends.
Tags

Editor

Related Articles

Pendulum: Tribute To Parakoyi of Ibadanland, Bode Akindele

August 1, 2020

Just In: Togolese Cook Accused Of Killing Lagos Bizman, Bademosi Feared Dead

November 28, 2018

Just In: Court Stops Buhari, AGF, from Removing CJN

January 21, 2019

Lagos Releases Details Of SARS Officers Facing Prosecution

October 23, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: