Princess Rosemary Dacosta-Adebutu For Burial January 29

Princess Rosemary Obiageli Dacosta-Adebutu, wife of billionaire businessman, Sir Kesington Adebutu will be buried on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Funeral details just released by the family indicate that Princess Rosemary who is the mother of Magistrate Temitope Adebutu-Obasanjo will begin her journey home with a wake keep on Thursday, January 28, 2019.

The event due to COVID-19 restrictions has been scaled down and will be attended by only close family members and friends.

