News

Sanwo-Olu Announces Possible Easing of Curfew by Friday

Eric 1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state to curtail the arson and widespread violence that has ravaged the state might be eased by Friday.

The governor said the easing of the curfew was necessary for Lagos residents to restock food supplies and other essential commodities.

“Once we see the streets are cleared up and all the agitation and high nerves have gone down, we might slow down the curfew by tomorrow (Friday) or next tomorrow (Saturday) at the latest,” he said on Thursday morning.

Sanwo-Olu had announced the imposition of the curfew on Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the unrest in the state.

Hoodlums had taken advantage of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings to wreak havoc and cause mayhem in the state.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Plane Crashes in Cuba, Kills 102 Passengers

May 19, 2018

Name Security Operatives Trailing You, Police Dare Soyombo

October 23, 2019

Four Siblings Burnt to Death in Delta

March 7, 2019

Nnamdi Kanu Has Called Me, Says Fani-Kayode

October 20, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: