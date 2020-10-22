Sanwo-Olu Announces Possible Easing of Curfew by Friday

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state to curtail the arson and widespread violence that has ravaged the state might be eased by Friday.

The governor said the easing of the curfew was necessary for Lagos residents to restock food supplies and other essential commodities.

“Once we see the streets are cleared up and all the agitation and high nerves have gone down, we might slow down the curfew by tomorrow (Friday) or next tomorrow (Saturday) at the latest,” he said on Thursday morning.

Sanwo-Olu had announced the imposition of the curfew on Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the unrest in the state.

Hoodlums had taken advantage of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings to wreak havoc and cause mayhem in the state.

The Punch

