EndSARS: Alaafin Sues for Peace, Cautions Protesters Against Anarchy

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba [Dr.] Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has appealed to #EndSARS protesters to shun anarchy and refrain from undesirable acts capable of threatening national security.

Oba Adeyemi gave the admonition today in a release signed by His Chief Press Officer, Bode Durojaiye.

He said the appeal became imperative, in order to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians affected by the activities of the protesters.

According to him, ‘’any further discomfort or even loss of life cannot be justified. We ask our fellow youths, to please leave the streets for their houses and places of work or businesses. Burning of houses, police stations, public properties, and unleashing assaults on fellow citizens must stop. Our youths should stop putting themselves and others at risk. We want no further deaths’’.

While lauding the protesters on the feat so far achieved, especially with the dissolution of SARS and the acceptance of the five-point demands that came with it, the Royal Father noted that It is time to give the government a chance to work on these promises.

While condemning spate of violence leading to arson and anarchy by protesters in some parts of the country, the Paramount Ruler appealed to the Federal Government to stop move to draft in the military to quell the protests, even where there has been no violent conduct on the part of protesters.

‘’As youths, you have demonstrated enough to show that power truly belongs to the electorate, not the elected, as the agitation for police reform is overdue because a better policing system would serve all Nigerians, and we support any plan that will stop unnecessary killings of our youths.’’

Like this: Like Loading...