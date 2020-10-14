National House Fair Season Four Rewards 10 Persons with N10m Worth of Land Each

By Eric Elezuo

Ten lucky Nigerians have been rewarded with 10 plots of land worth N10 million each at the 2020 National House Fair.

The event, which is held annually, is the largest and longest running real estate and construction exhibition in West Africa.

The fair, which is in its fourth edition, was held at the prestigious International Conference Centre, Abuja, with the theme ‘Gateway to Better Life, Affordable Housing Solutions’ and dedicated to national development and sustainable housing.

As part of activities celebrating the two-day exhibition, small vendor stalls were situated outside the event hall to exhibit their products. Among vendors that showcased their merchandise were interior decorators, electronics and incense merchants.

In her opening remarks, the President/ Convener, Dr ( Engr.) Becky Olubukola welcomed dignitaries and guests, promising the best of exhibitions.

She noted that time has come when the much professed housing for all should be made manifest.

He speech was followed by responses from other dignitaries and notable industrialists present, just as awards were given to some ground-breaking achievers in the society.

The organisers, BStan Group was also on hand to present a short documentary to explain its vision well as properties it has on offer for a mouth-watering 20% discount.

One of the major highlights of the event was a presentation of profitable investment tips delivered by the special guest of honour, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, with support from many other real estate professionals.

The gathering was lit up with splendid performances by well known comedians including Gordons, Realwarri Pikin and Nedu. That was not all, Nollywood actors and singers were also present to perform.

In addition, staff of BStan Group staged a fashion parade, where a cash prize of 100, 000 naira each was presented to the male and female winners.

The most interesting part of the show was the raffle draw, which produced 10 winners including two royal fathers present. The winners carted away a plot of land worth N10 million.

There was however, something for everyone as consolation prizes such a toasters, pressing irons, microwave ovens, Gotv decoders, fans, blenders among other household products were also presented.

