Kunle Afolayan Marks Birthday with Lively Soiree

Accomplished Filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan hosted a soiree at his Ikeja, Lagos office to mark his birthday.

The event which was a very casual and convivial affair was attended by friends such as Mayor Akinpelu, Seye Kehinde, Seun Soyinka, Pat Nebo, Steve Ayorinde, Mike Dada, Abisoye Fagade and Jide Adediran.

Others were Lanre and Kayode Alfred, Olumide Iyanda, Habib Aruna, Henry Alade, Ayo Animashaun, Biodun Kupoluyi, Sola Fajobi, Vixtor Ganzallo, Seun Oloketuyi and Ovation’s Michael Effiong.

Pix by Peter Okosun

