HRM, Soun of Ogbomoso Debunks Rumours of Killings, Says Hoodlums Attacked Palace Unprovoked

By Eric Elezuo

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, His Royal Majesty, Oladunni Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III, JP, CON, CFR, has debunked the rumours making the rounds that some persons were killed in the palace when hoodlums and thugs invaded the traditional seat, causing untold mayhem and destruction.

The Paramount ruler, had in a statement signed by his Principal Secretary, Mr Toyin Ajamu, refuted fake information of attacks by palace staff against a group of marauding invaders, who stormed the palace on Sunday, October 11, 2020, without provocation, wrecking havoc, and leaving behind tales of sorrow.

In the statement, the Soun has dismissed as unfortunate, a report by an online medium (Not The Boss) of killings credited to the palace, saying no such thing happened, and that the palace watched without retaliating as the thugs damaged everything within sight. He further advised media practitioners to “get their facts right when reporting sensitive matters such as this ugly incident”.

The Soun was also emphatical when he stressed that whatever dead bodies that were seen in trending photos online, were brought into the palace by the hoodlums.

“The dead bodies being circulated on social media were brought into the palace by the hoodlums to cause confusion and justify the attack on the palace,” the Soun said.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, October 11, 2020, some people, who the palace described as hoodlums and miscreants, who has disguised as protesters against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), had invaded the palace and caused wanton destruction of palace property including cars, furniture, buildings and whatever that was within sight, just as the palace stood aside and watched without as much as preventing or raising a finger in defence, ostensibly on the orders of the peace loving traditional ruler.

The show of shame, according to the statement took place in the presence of some prominent indigenes of the town including the Kabiye, his chiefs and some subjects such as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

“Contrary to the fake news being disseminated on social media, we state categorically that despite the needless provocations and ill-treatment meted out to the royal household during the violent attack on the palace, the Paramount ruler and his household did not retaliate,” the statement clarified, adding that the devastation was total as the Marauder’s gained unhindered access to every corner of the palace including the throne, offices and sleeping rooms.

While prevailing on the appropriate authorities to investigate the attack towards bringing perpetrators to justice, the statement maintained that the nonagenarian Oba is a “strong advocate of peace and unity, which is evident in the robust development Ogbomosoland and its environs have witnessed over the forty-seven years of his reign.”

The Oba, who had a day earlier received and addressed genuine and legitimate protesters embarking on protest, also demanded a thorough investigation into the killing of Jimoh Isiaka, an indigene of Ogbomoso, and others during the protest.

He further expressed his appreciation to as many that has visited or called in to ask after his well-being and that of his family and staff after the attack.

Below is a copy of His Majesty’s letter:

Like this: Like Loading...